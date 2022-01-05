FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this week's podcast on Social Geek Radio Zach Hoffman of Exults sits down with marketing guru Jack Monson to discuss recruiting and human resources. Jack Monson has been connecting franchisees with franchisers for over 15 years and reveals recruitment continues to be an ongoing issue for many organizations. These businesses are struggling to make their organization appear to be an appealing employer to audiences.
Both men share a passion for digital marketing and strive to help businesses connect with potential job seekers. Hoffman shares several important tactics and tips to reach these audiences, including building a positive brand image, utilizing social media, and creating a funnel specifically to engage with job candidates. They discuss that the current generation of job candidates want to feel valued by an organization before they work for them.
Hoffman reveals that connecting with audiences on a personal level is one way to make consumers feel valued. There is a stigma against many organizations because of negative media portrayal. Younger generations place more weight on company values and social responsibility. This means that it is important to shed a positive light on your organization and share personal positive stories about current employees.
Social media continues to be the best way to reach consumers across all demographics. Businesses should utilize social media to connect with potential job candidates and search for people similar to their current employee demographics. Other potential platforms include LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
Monson discusses that TikTok is expected to be a fun way to engage with audiences in 2022. However, Twitter continues to be the best way to reach the widest range of audiences. Use these outlets to share positive stories, information, and public relations.
They discuss the importance of creating a specific area for job seekers on your website. If organizations have the resources available it would be better to have a separate funnel for buyers and potential employees.
