FREMONT, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), data center solutions, today announced that Ansys, the global leader in engineering simulation software has named Exxact Corporation, an Ansys Preferred Solution Partner. As a Preferred Solution certified Partner, Exxact is committed to providing outstanding hardware and service reliability and dedicated to providing customers with the optimal user experience.
"As an official Ansys Preferred Solution Partner, Exxact is dedicated to accelerating engineering and design productivity for our customers," said Andrew Nelson, VP of Technology at Exxact Corporation. "Our systems are benchmarked and validated for maximum performance and reliability, allowing for faster simulations and smoother rendering tasks."
Exxact's GPU Workstations are engineered with the optimal amount of CPU, GPU, and storage to meet or exceed industry benchmarks for the needs of popular Ansys applications such as Fluent and Mechanical. Exxact workstations undergo rigorous testing to ensure the system performs to specifications.
Exxact is offering several certified solutions including:
- Modeling and Simple Simulation Workstation -A budget friendly workstation for simple Ansys Mechanical models such as PCG and JCG.
- Sparse Solver Rack-mountable Workstation - A robust workstation capable of accommodating a high CPU core count for Ansys Fluent or Ansys Mechanical workloads.
- Advanced Engineering Simulation Rack-mountable Workstation/Server- A system with the Highest CPU core count with FP64 capable GPUs for extreme performance for any Ansys workload.
"The task of selecting the appropriate hardware for computationally demanding workloads remains a challenge for customers," said Wim Slagter, director of HPC and cloud alliances at Ansys. "I am delighted that Exxact has addressed this challenge by offering various hardware configurations that are tuned for performance and reliability across a spectrum of Ansys workloads."
Exxact's Certified Workstations are available for order today. For more information visit click here.
About Exxact Corporation
Exxact develops and manufactures innovative computing platforms and solutions that include workstation, server, cluster, and storage products developed for Deep Learning, Life Sciences, HPC, Big Data, Cloud, Visualization, Video Wall, and AV applications. With a full range of engineering and logistics services, including consultancy, initial solution validation, manufacturing, implementation, and support, Exxact enables their customers to solve complex computing challenges, meet product development deadlines, improve resource utilization, reduce energy consumption, and maintain a competitive edge. Visit Exxact Corporation at www.exxactcorp.com.
