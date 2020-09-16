- 1Q21 revenue of $7.7M was essentially half of the revenue reported for all of last year - The current annual revenue-run rate of $30.8M is double the total recorded sales of a year ago - Sales for the period ending June 30, 2020 increased by over 530% from $1.2M in 2019 - Net income of $926,860 for the period compares with loss of ($736,379) - Shareholder's equity increased to $122.7M, a 52% rise from $$80.3M last year