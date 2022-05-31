Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges
COSTA MESA, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Lev Barinskiy, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartFinancial.com Insurance was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Pacific Southwest Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.
Lev Bariniskiy was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.
"I am truly honored to be a finalist for this prestigious award," said Lev Barinskiy, CEO and Co-Founder of SmartFinancial.com, "it is a recognition of not only my efforts but that of our entire team. Helping people shop for and save money on their insurance is our shared mission. We are heads down building the future of how people search for, compare and buy insurance."
SmartFinancial.com Insurance simplifies quoting and buying processes for all major lines of insurance by leveraging its proprietary technology platform to match shoppers with affordable coverage options. SmartFinancial's transparent insurance platform uses AI to sort through a nationwide network of over 6,500 agents and carrier partners to find the best insurance rates for customers in all 50 states. The free digital insurance marketplace provides premium coverage options in minutes while offering customer support 24 hours a day. Founded by a team of insurance and technology experts in 2012, SmartFinancial remains one of the fastest growing tech-enabled insurance distribution companies in the United States.
Regional award winners will be announced on June 17, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In the Pacific Southwest Region, sponsors also include Marsh & McLennan Agency, LLC (Premium Sponsor), Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, P.C. (Orange County Market Sponsor), Tangram LLC (Orange County Market Sponsor), Cooley, LLP (San Diego Market Sponsor), Keyser, LLC (Arizona Market Sponsor) and DLA, Piper, LLP (Arizona Supporting Sponsor).
Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.
It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy
As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices, and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people, and society and build trust in the capital markets.
Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.
Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.
EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.
Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.
