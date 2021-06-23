DENVER, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Stephen Adele, CEO & Co-Founder of QuickBox Fulfillment was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Mountain Desert Region Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
Stephen was selected by a panel of independent judges comprised of previous award winners and other business leaders. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on July 28, 2021 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.
Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
Stephen Adele, co-founder and CEO of QuickBox Fulfillment, commented, "this prestigious award is highly sought after as an entrepreneur and business owner, and it brings me great pride in knowing that we're being acknowledged in the marketplace and by our peers, not only for our stellar financial growth but the economic impact on our community by way of our 'second chance' worker program. QuickBox brings greater purpose to business operations through our #OnaMission promise. Each order fulfilled through the QuickBox team allows us to provide more jobs to positively impact the communities we operate in by providing a "second chance" for people in the community who have found themselves overlooked in the workplace but deserve a new opportunity." Mr. Adele went on to say, "even though this award honors the entrepreneur, with all due respect, I believe it is a representation of everyone at QuickBox – those who have believed in and supported our Company's mission and made this possible."
Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2022.
About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title.
Media Contact
Jessica Barfield, QuickBox Fulfillment, +1 7078341037, 303-757-6500, jessica.barfield@quickbox.com
SOURCE QuickBox Fulfillment