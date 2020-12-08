- Nearly two-thirds (62%) of executives agree that organizations must radically transform their operations over the next two years. - While companies plan to increase their digital investments, many still struggle to maximize their returns -- only 9% of survey respondents are "leaders," companies that achieved a mean return on digital investment (RODI) of 8.1%, six percentage points higher than non-leaders. - Leaders reported roughly 40% more revenue growth over the past two years than non-leaders.