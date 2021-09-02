NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio's Research Analysis, the eye-tracking market is likely to register a CAGR of almost 14.14% with an incremental growth of USD 322.35 million during 2021-2025.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Eye Tracking Market can now be gained through our report.
Impact of COVID-19
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have neutral growth. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The remote eye trackers segment will lead the market's growth.
- What will be the projected CAGR?
The eye-tracking market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.14%
- How much will be anticipated YOY in 2021?
The estimation of the YOY growth rate of 2021 stands at 13.48%.
- How big is the market in North America?
46% of the growth will originate from North America.
The growing new product launches, surging integration of eye-tracking technology into VR, and increasing use of eye-tracking technology by the military and aerospace sectors will offer immense growth opportunities to the market participants. However, the high cost of development and integration in commercial devices and side effects of VR eye trackings are likely to pose challenges for the market to grow.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Eye Tracking Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Remote Eye Trackers
- Head-mounted Eye Trackers
- Application
- Research
- AR And VR
- HCI
- Training And Simulation
- Healthcare
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025: Scope and Vendor Analysis
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The eye-tracking market report covers the following areas:
- Eye Tracking Market Size
- Eye Tracking Market Trends
- Eye Tracking Market Industry Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BIOPAC Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., Gazepoint, Magic Leap Inc., Noldus Information Technology BV, Seeing Machines Ltd., SR Research Ltd., and Tobii AB are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this eye-tracking market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Eye Tracking Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist eye tracking market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the eye-tracking market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the eye-tracking market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of eye tracking market vendors
