NEW YORK, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeLock LLC, the leader of iris-based identity authentication solutions, announced today that is has secured a global partnership with Integral Technology Solutions out of Freehold, New Jersey. Integral's proven track record of designing and deploying biometric authentication solutions is a perfect complement to EyeLock's global distribution network. This partnership will enable EyeLock to introduce their products further into the life sciences market by providing the regulated and non-regulated manufacturing industry with a privacy-friendly, touchless – hygienic, feature-rich iris-enabled authentication product at an attractive price point.
"Our partnership with Integral Technology Solutions, along with their innovative iris authentication integration platform, represents a revolutionary product centered around EyeLock's myris® handheld device for iris authentication. The myris® is portable and USB-powered, and is the ideal solution for logical security which when combined with Integral's platform, takes myris® to new heights. With EyeLock's extensive global distributor relationships, this partnership will create an even higher demand for our portable iris technology around the world," said Jeff Carter, Chief Executive Officer, EyeLock LLC.
This global partnership covers the European and Americas markets. The use of EyeLock's iris technology for logical, physical and hybrid access control introduces opportunities for manufacturers to improve their operations in new and innovative ways. Integral's platform, combined with EyeLock's technology, is a solution designed specifically for the medical, pharmaceutical, agricultural and food processing industries where absolute employee accountability is required to meet the GxP requirements set forth by the FDA.
"Integral's customers in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and personal health industries will benefit from EyeLock's iris authentication technology for supply chain management. Companies such as Werum, SAP, Siemens, Rockwell, Wonderware, and others have the need for EyeLock's solution during the critical manufacturing process," said Marc Diament, Chief Executive Officer of Integral Technology Solutions. "We see pressure on life science manufacturers to achieve greater levels of data integrity and operator accountability and EyeLock's iris authentication technology offers a unique ability to achieve this without increasing friction in daily operations."
While touchless biometric modalities such as wearables, facial, and some forms of hand scanning are satisfactory for low to medium security applications, iris continues to provide the highest level of security and convenience and is uniquely useful in GxP manufacturing environments where users must regularly wear PPE.
About Integral Technology Solutions:
Headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey, Integral Technology Solutions, Inc. is a global provider of innovative integrated iris and fingerprint biometric solutions for world class medical device, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturers. Integral's GxP compliant products enable real-time authentication supporting logins, eSignatures, and password management for Top 10 Global life sciences manufacturers with supply chain automation systems from leading providers such as Werum, SAP, Siemens, Rockwell, Wonderware, and others. Our robust and flexible integration architecture provides increased productivity, ease and speed of use, security, and cost savings that scale with each new system that is integrated. For more information, please visit integralbiometrics.com. Contact: getbiometrics@integraltechs.com
About EyeLock:
EyeLock LLC is an acknowledged leader in advanced iris authentication for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing the highest level of security with EyeLock ID™ technology. Iris authentication is highly secure because no two irises are alike, not even in identical twins, and the iris is the most accurate human identifier other than DNA. The company's significant IP portfolio, including more than 75 patents and another 30 still pending, and proprietary technology enables the convenient and secure authentication of individuals across physical and logical environments. EyeLock's solutions have been integrated and embedded across consumer and enterprise products and platforms, eliminating the need for PINs and passwords. Corporations across the Fortune 500 recognize the level of higher security that EyeLock provides due in part to its extremely low false acceptance rate, ease of use, and scalability. For more information, please visit: eyelock.com
About VOXX International Corporation:
VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) has grown into a worldwide leader in Automotive Electronics and Consumer Electronics, with emerging Biometrics technology to capitalize on the increased need for advanced security. Over the past several decades, with a portfolio of approximately 30 trusted brands, VOXX has built market-leading positions in in-vehicle entertainment, automotive security, reception products, a number of premium audio market segments, and more. VOXX is a global company, with an extensive distribution network that includes power retailers, mass merchandisers, 12-volt specialists and many of the world's leading automotive manufacturers. For additional information, please visit our website at www.voxxintl.com.
VOXX International Contact:
Larissa Goulding
Email: LGoulding@voxxintl.com