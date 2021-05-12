Founded in 1996, EyeTech is the global leader in health AI. EyeTech’s exclusive, tunable eye-tracking technology and eye-tracking communication tablets combine the flexibility of ultra-high-speed FPGA processing with AI algorithms and advanced analytics to deliver unrivaled, eye-data intelligence with HIPAA integrity. The EyeTech product suite, used by more than 10,000 individuals in over 35 countries. Learn more about EyeTech Digital Systems at https://eyetechds.com/.