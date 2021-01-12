AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The family of powerful and popular EyeVac® Touchless Vacuums has expanded with the introduction of the EyeVac+, the ONLY trash bin that cleans your floors. The trash bin and vacuum combine Function and Form to address two daily home cleaning needs in one easy to use appliance.

EyeVac+ is available through EyeVac, Amazon and QVC.

EyeVac+ Key Features:

  • High-capacity finger-print resistant Stainless Steel trash bin
  • Touchless Operation via motion sensors that detect debris and activate the vacuum and trash bin
  • 1,000-watt vacuum motor provides quick and powerful clean for any hard floor
  • Multi-filtration system that returns clean air for a healthy home
  • Bagless vacuum canister and lifetime vacuum filters
  • 20 EyeVac trash bin liners (or use standard bags)

"This newest member of the EyeVac line combines the strength, beauty, and practical functionality of stainless-steel, in a sleek, sophisticated, unobtrusive appliance that complements any home-décor" said Terry Jones, CEO of JPaulJones, L.P., distributor of the EyeVac line and a top innovator known for bringing cutting-edge technology and solutions to living spaces. 

EyeVac+ is protected by current and pending US and International Patents, is owned by EyeVac Holdings, LLC and distributed in the US and International markets by JPaulJones, LP.

