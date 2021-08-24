TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hot off the presses! ez1099 2021 tax preparation software from Halfpricesoft.com has just been released to accommodate accountants, HR managers and employers that want to process 1099 tax forms, in-house for the upcoming 2020-2021 tax season. New forms for this tax year have been added for previous and new customers.
ez1099 software was developed to simplify, fill out, print and eFile W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098F, 1098Q, 1098T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099INT, 1099K, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099NEC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099QA, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SB, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498QA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 forms required by the IRS.
Starting at 79.00 to print and mail forms, ez1099 is great for small to midsize businesses that want to eliminate high cost outsourcing. Potential customers are invited to test the software at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.
"Customers accommodated with the just released ez1099 2021 version which includes the forms 1098 Q, 1099K, 1099QA, 1099SB and 5498QA for the 2020-2021 tax season." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com states.
The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include:
- ez1099 prints out recipient copies on plain white paper.
- Saves valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.
- Quick data importing feature and bulk printing feature
- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients with one flat rate
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. As always, customers are encouraged to download and try ez1099 without any risk, cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
