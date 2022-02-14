DETROIT, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers new ez1099 software for Copy A 1099 MISC deadline for paper form to IRS on Feb 28 for paper filing. Customers will file March 31, 2022, if filing 1099 MISC electronically. ez1099 software was developed to simplify, fill out, print and eFile W2G, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098F, 1098Q, 1098T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099INT, 1099K, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099NEC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099QA, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SB, 1099SA), 5498s(5498, 5498ESA, 5498QA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 forms required by the IRS
"Customers are accommodated for the February 28 deadline for Copy A 1099 MISC form to the IRS with latest 2021 ez1099 software from Halfpricesoft.com." Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com says.
Cost is only $79 per installation for the basic version of ez1099 Software or $139 per installation for the advanced version with bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability.
Customers are invited to download and try ez1099 at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp at no cost or obligation.
ez1099 is compatible with Windows 10 and 11 also on Windows Vista system, 7, 8, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).
The options featured in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:
- ez1099 blank paper prints out recipient copies
- Users save valuable time by eliminating the usually extensive learning curve – ez1099 is designed to be simple and intuitive.
- Quick data importing feature
- Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification
- Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge
- Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features
- From $79, ez1099 is among the lowest priced, full-featured software available
- Can now process correction forms
Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all customers to start the no obligation test drive today at
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
