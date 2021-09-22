ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The 2021-2022 combo version of ezAccounting software from Halfpricesoft.com streamlines small to midsize businesses for a limited time. Customers can easily receive money from clients and pay vendors faster. The discounted cost of $199.00 won't last long!
"ezAccounting 2021-2022 software currently being offered as a bundle version for a limited time," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Potential customers can now download and test it for up to 30 days with no obligation to purchase. Test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
ezAccounting is a high quality and low cost accounting solution for small businesses to track income and expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include, but are not limited to:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Preprinted Copy A Forms required for W2 and W3)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available (Additional cost)
- Check validation not required
Priced at $159 for a single user version per calendar year, (Limited time offer of $199.00 for 2021-2022 bundle version) ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:
https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
