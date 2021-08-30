PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many employers are hiring previous seasonal workers for the Seasonal and temporary work. Because of this, the latest ezAccounting business software includes a feature for reactivating previously entered employees. This will save time for employers that hire seasonal employees. Halfpricesoft.com developers have made it easy for Human Resource staff to add, deactivate and reactivate an employee if they are hired on as seasonal or if they leave the company. This makes it easy to add team members back to the system in minutes.
"The latest ezAccounting business software has the option to add, deactivate and reactivate seasonal, temporary or regular team members. " said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp. ezAccounting business software is a great fit for small to midsize companies that need to track income, expenses, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms.
Some unique features include, but are not limited to:
- Generates invoices, receipts, purchase orders
- Tracks income and expenses Generates estimates, invoices and receipts
- Prints checks and tracks transactions
- Manages purchase orders and bill paying
- Processes payroll checks for employees
- Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A required for W2 and W3 printing)
- Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports
- Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine
- Network version available (additional cost)
- Check validation not required
Priced at $159 (Single user installation version), ezAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are invited to begin a no obligation, 30-day test drive: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
