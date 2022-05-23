A new version of ezCheckPrinting software for small businesses allows data import from Quickbooks Online for faster check writing, allowing customers to cut out the middle man. Download and try it at no cost or obligation at halfpricesoft.com.
PHOENIX, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezCheckPrinting and virtual printer combo from Halfpricesoft.com has introduced a new way to cut out the middleman by allowing Quickbooks online and desktop users to use all money and time-saving features.
Developers of ezCheckPrinting updated Quickbooks for compatibility with the online version. At the request of customers, Halfpricesoft.com updated ezCheckPrinting software so that it now imports data for paychecks and other checks directly from Quickbooks online, making ezCheckPrinting a huge timesaver for online customers.
"The latest edition now allows both QuickBooks online and desktop users to print checks on blank stock easily and inexpensively, cutting out the middleman," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge.
Starting at $99 for the QuickBooks compatible version ( single installation) ezCheckPrinting prints professional checks on blank check stock for any size business. To learn more about this check writer software, visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp.
The features include but are not limited to:
- Supports multiple clients
- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to
- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used
- Write an unlimited number of checks
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information
- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats
- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks
- Customizable report features that are easy to use
- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.
Affordable check printing software for any size company
Starting as low as $99.00 for a single installation for the Quickbooks compatible version. Customers can download the free trial version of ezCheckPrinting, online at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/quickbooks-checks-virtual-printer.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
