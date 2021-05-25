BOSTON, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions, and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, today announced a strategic partnership. As a result, the organizations are now offering a solution enabling companies of all sizes – including those previously constrained by IT resources and budget – to easily take advantage of Snowflake's powerful data and analytics capabilities via Eze Managed Data Services from Eze Castle Integration.
The creation of Eze Managed Data Services was driven by financial firms seeking a cost-effective way to gain the same powerful capabilities larger competitors have through Snowflake. The platform supports agile decision making, increases productivity and delivers business insights to identify opportunities for growth. With the capabilities of Snowflake delivered as a fully managed service, Eze Castle Integration allows customers to overcome their IT limitations, address business challenges head-on and become more competitive.
"Organizations are rapidly migrating their data into the cloud to make it more accessible and valuable," said Julien Alteirac, Snowflake's RVP, UK&I. "This partnership makes access to Snowflake possible for financial services organizations that previously wouldn't have had the resources to truly leverage the platform. With Eze Castle Integration handling the back-end, customers can forget about management and focus their attention on gaining valuable insights from their data."
Eze Castle Integration's award-winning family of cloud services defrays operational costs, provides ongoing management and maintenance, and offers enterprise-level security and support. As part of the new service, Eze Castle Integration will include highly skilled experts to support its customers with query optimization and integration with public clouds like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
"This partnership blends our managed services provider DNA with one of the fastest growing cloud platforms today, enabling businesses of all sizes to enjoy its benefits and cost-effectively compete," said David Andrade, CEO of Eze Castle Integration. "We continue to partner and innovate with top tier vendors like Snowflake to extend and evolve our portfolio in financial services. While core infrastructure is important, customers also need digital managed services for technology that plays such a crucial role in driving business success."
Availability
The Snowflake Data Cloud as a managed service is now available through Eze Castle Integration.
About Eze Castle Integration
Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to financial services firms. We enable over 1,000+ clients around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology and business transformations. Learn more at http://www.eci.com.
Media Contact
Kulvinder Gill, Eze Castle Integration, +44(0)2027 071 6837, kgill@eci.com
SOURCE Eze Castle Integration