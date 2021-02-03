BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions for the global financial industry, today launched its Digital Transformation Resource Center to provide the financial industry with the actionable guidance necessary to effectively transform business operations. The company also announced the agenda for its February Eze Tech Talk webinar series, which starts with a conversation on key considerations for digital transformation.
The Resource Center features articles, case studies and videos exploring drivers, strategies and expected outcomes of digital transformation. The resource center can be accessed here: https://www.eci.com/knowledge-center/digital-transformation-resource-center.html
Starting February 9th, the Eze Tech Talk webinar series will occur at 10:00 a.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. GMT each Tuesday for the rest of the month. Topics to be covered include:
- Powering Digital Transformation: Key Considerations
- Vulnerability Management Best Practices to Combat Risk in 2021
- Top 5 Must Haves for a Successful Cloud Migration
Attendees can register for the Eze Tech Talk webinars here: https://www.eci.com/webinar
"Digital transformation can have a profound impact on a financial firm, yet too often we see organizations following a tactical path versus a strategic, business-aligned journey. At Eze Castle Integration, we apply our broad Digital Services portfolio to provide an end-to-end experience that both benefits and transforms our clients," said John Brennan, Chief Strategy Officer, Eze Castle Integration. "Leveraging our deep expertise, the Digital Transformation Resource Center is an opportunity to share our team's insights and guidance with the broader financial industry."
Eze Castle Integration's Digital Services allow leading organizations to accelerate business transformation, overcome obstacles and create value. By expertly blending business aligned digital strategies with a modern engineering driven design, Eze Castle helps clients capitalize on data initiatives with its data science workbench, modernize IT and applications, transform with new cloud-based applications and optimize process automation.
About Eze Castle Integration
Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to the financial industry. We enable over 800 organizations around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology and business transformations. Learn more at http://www.eci.com.
###
Media Contact
Mary Beth Hamilton, Eze Castle Integration, 617-217-3338, mhamilton@eci.com
SOURCE Eze Castle Integration