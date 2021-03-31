LONDON, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eze Castle Integration, a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions, today announced it has been named "Best Tech Infrastructure Provider" in the HFM European Services Awards 2021. The company has also been named to the CRN 2021 Tech Elite 250 for the seventh consecutive year.
The HFM European Services Awards recognise and reward hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovation and strong and sustainable business growth. HFM notes that COVID-19 has meant hedge funds have looked towards their service providers to support them more than ever and winning the award ensures that "clients know that they are leading the way in a competitive sector."
CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, conducts its annual Tech Elite 250 to highlight North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from technology suppliers such as Amazon, Cisco, Dell, HPE and VMware. Eze Castle Integration has received the honour every year since 2015.
These latest accolades continue a long history of acknowledgement for Eze Castle Integration's services and solutions. Just months ago, the company also won "Best Use of Cloud Technology" in the HFM U.S. Service Provider Awards and "Best Cyber-Security Solution" in the HFM European Technology Awards.
"Winning these prestigious awards is a great testament to Eze Castle Integration's consistent dedication in providing the highest quality of service and solutions to our client," said Dean Hill, Executive Director at Eze Castle Integration. ''Across the globe, our focus is set on providing innovative solutions across cloud, cyber and digital services that allow clients to transform their business operations."
About Eze Castle Integration
Eze Castle Integration is a global leader in end-to-end technology solutions to financial and professional services industries. We enable over 800 organisations around the world to reach new performance levels through innovative technology and business transformations. Learn more at http://www.eci.com.
Media Contact
Kulvinder Gill, Eze Castle Integration, +44(0)207 071 6837, kgill@eci.com
SOURCE Eze Castle Integration