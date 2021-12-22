CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EZOfficeInventory, a leading asset tracking software, has been recognized as a favorably ranked product in over 30 reports by Gartner Digital Markets (Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp) in 2021.
With thousands of customers in over 130 countries, EZOfficeInventory offers fully featured, cloud-based asset lifecycle management that can be adapted to suit the unique workflows of organizations of every size, in any industry.
"We are seeing industry shifting trends due the mass rollout of work from home in the post COVID world. Businesses are truly beginning to realize the value of SaaS based asset tracking and its advantages over traditional enterprise software," says Syed Ali, CEO, EZOfficeInventory. "The company LAN and VPN are no longer a place where most of the business assets reside, now they're on personal networks on the Internet. We're excited to be at the forefront of enabling businesses to continue to function with a remote workforce and their asset needs."
Offering a customer-centric approach and constant innovation, EZOfficeInventory is recognized as a top product in several categories including Asset Tracking, Maintenance Management, CMMS, Tool Management, Work Order, Fixed Asset Management, Barcoding, and more.
Gartner Digital Markets evaluate hundreds of products and use validated user reviews as well as independent research to build their reports. With over 1100 reviews, EZOfficeInventory is one of the top-rated products on Gartner.
Here is what customers have to say about EZOfficeInventory on Gartner:
"We really enjoy how versatile this product is. We use it to track everything from computers and peripherals in the office to our trucks in the field. It is simple enough to allow for us to use it across a wide range of assets, but also robust enough to allow us to track service and schedule reminders."
Director of Operations, Construction
"Great productivity boosting platform! Excellent customer support and extremely easy to use, I can't recommend this one enough!"
Grant Coordinator, Education
About EZOfficeInventory
EZOfficeInventory offers end-to-end cloud-based asset lifecycle management with reduced downtimes, optimized operations, and lower overheads through increased asset visibility. Easy to set up and scale, it offers world-class customer support and powerful customization options while delivering insights, reports, and alerts. Seamless integrations with business applications include leading help desk solutions and identity management systems.
