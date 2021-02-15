DETROIT, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezPaycheck payroll software, from Halfpricesoft.com has released the 2021 version for healthcare office accommodation. ezPaycheck allows for employee payroll, vendor payments for supplies, W2, W3, 940 and 941 form filing as well as many other added bonus features. This software allows for easy setup of employee information, set up tax options, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks & tax forms.
"Medical office clients deserve simple, reliable and affordable software," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge. "ezPaycheck payroll software has been updated to accommodate all healthcare facilities."
$109 per Calendar Year (single user version)- No Monthly Fees or hidden charges!
ezPaycheck is an easy-to-use payroll software designed with small businesses in mind: simple, reliable and affordable. Our developers designed it to be an in house payroll tax solution for small businesses to calculate taxes, print paychecks for employees & contractors, generate reports and print tax forms. No internet connection is needed. ezPaycheck is now available for both Windows and Mac computers (sold separately)https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Small businesses and nonprofits will appreciate the unique features in ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Print Payroll checks, remotely for ease of use and peace of mind
- Supports stub only printing
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously at no additional cost.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A needed for W2 and W3 forms)
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access. (Additional cost)
Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single user version, ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
