CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Starting and growing a business is the dream of thousands of women in the US . Women entrepreneurs seeking an inexpensive solution to payroll processing are finding that at the top of the list is ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. The development team accommodates business owners with many new features including a quick start guide for those new to the business world.
"Many women who are joining the ranks as entrepreneurs in the business industry are finding that ezPaycheck payroll software is one of the least expensive payroll solutions on the market. " said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Simple, reliable and affordable, ezPaycheck is the right in house payroll tax solution for the new employers to calculate taxes, print paychecks, generate reports and print tax forms. No internet connection is needed.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's unique features, including the intuitive graphical interface.
The main features include:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees and contractors
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form required)
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version, separately.
Priced at $109 per calendar year for a single installation version, (network version available for additional cost) ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
