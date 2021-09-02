NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezPaycheck 2021 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com has just been released with a limited time offer of $79.00 for a single user installation (usually $109.00 per calendar year). Consumers that have been on the fence regarding processing payroll in-house should snag this great software immediately.
"Developers at Halfpricesoft.com have released ezPaycheck 2021 at a cost that any consumer can afford at $79.00 per single user installation," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes, deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans, and printing paychecks. Potential customers can download and try this software for no obligation or cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Small businesses get unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Prints vendor checks for bill pay and other necessary business expenses.
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Easily calculates differential pay.
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional cost).
Priced at $79 as a limited time offer for ezPaycheck 2021 single user installation. Customers seeking a way to streamline in-house payroll with more accuracy are invited to begin the no obligation, 30-day test drive at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com