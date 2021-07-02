DETROIT, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paying employees is easy and efficient with the new unique pay rate options included in the updated 2021 ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com. ezPaycheck has made it easy to handle vacation, holiday and leave pay, effortlessly .
"Developers at Halfpricesoft.com are inviting new business owners to download and test drive the in-house ezPaycheck software for easy paycheck processing," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processing to reduce time spent running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Potential customers can download and try this software for at no obligation or cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Small businesses get unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Easily calculates differential pay
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note, preprinted red forms required for Copy A W2 and W3).
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
- Supports network access (additional cost)
Priced at $109 per calendar year (single user version), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to streamline in-house payroll with more accuracy are invited to begin the no obligation 30-day test drive at, https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. Halfpricesoft.com is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
