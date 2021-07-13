MCKINNEY, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol 2.1. This new version builds on the recent release of 2.0 supporting NX and CATIA models that provided a much simpler interface and smaller download to add the ability to read PMI data, tolerance information defined with the CAD part files, for SOLIDWORKS, and offers these new highlights for all supported CAD systems:
- New option to bias assembly shift to center
- Allow selection of reference planes and axes as features in the stackup
- Allow circular edge to be used in two directions
- Allow minor misalignments between mating features
EZtol is a 1-Dimensional tolerance stackup analysis program designed to assist in understanding the impact on assembly-level requirements of the accumulation of part-level dimensional variation and part-to-part assembly variation. Interested users, including those who may have tested earlier versions of EZtol, may download a 7-day free trial from http://www.eztol.com.
EZtol v2.1 is a significant upgrade to the capabilities of Sigmetrix's initial release of this 1D tolerance analysis tool. "We're focused on providing a tolerance analysis solution that's as easy to use as possible," said Raphael Nascimento, Product Manager for EZtol. "EZtol v2.1 builds on the power of EZtol v2.0, which we released earlier this year, by adding the ability to read PMI data for SOLIDWORKS and improving the user experience. For example, features with very small angle to the stackup direction can now be added to the stackup loop. This provides greater flexibility for creating 1-D stackups in complex assemblies where assembly constraints might cause parts to have very minor misalignments, even though they are intended to be perfectly aligned. This is just one example of how we've focused on streamlining the process of creating a tolerance stackup with EZtol."
If you'd like to see a short demo of the newest version of EZtol in action, be sure to attend our upcoming webinar scheduled on July 28, 2021. Register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BITFpRFUSmaYtL9r1rhv6g
Sigmetrix's comprehensive, integrated portfolio includes other products and services including:
- CETOL 6σ, a 3D tolerance analysis solution that works with NX, SOLIDWORKS, PTC Creo and CATIA V5-6
- GD&T Advisor, an interactive tool that provides expert guidance on the correct application of GD&T within the PTC Creo environment
- Training provided through more than a dozen instructor-led and computer-based courses covering basic to advanced GD&T/GPS, MBE, and MBD
- Consulting and implementation services team with years of experience in tolerance analysis and GD&T definition offers a variety of consulting services to augment your team, speed your project along and run analyses for your assemblies
About Sigmetrix
Sigmetrix has been helping companies produce better products for over 20 years through a combination of software solutions, training, and consulting services that focus on managing the impact of mechanical variation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.sigmetrix.com.
