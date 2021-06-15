GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading retail consulting firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (ICI), through its F&D Reports and Creditntell divisions, has announced the launch of its Retailer Debt Database, which aggregates all key debt instruments for hundreds of retail companies within a fully customizable interface.
Beginning last March, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of non-essential retail stores, retailers across all sectors began drawing down on their revolvers as a measure of financial protection. A number of retailers also issued new bonds to diversify their borrowings and boost liquidity. As such, most balance sheets currently look a lot different than they did pre-pandemic. With this in mind, the new Retailer Debt Database was designed by ICI's team of industry experts to display all available metrics of retail bonds, term loans and revolvers — including size / amount outstanding, maturity dates, security, upcoming payments, and interest rates. The database, which is updated throughout the day by ICI's analyst team, allows users to filter or sort by company, industry, instrument type, credit ratings, and maturity, as well as create and share customized reports.
Commenting on the new Retailer and Debt Database, ICI CEO Lawrence Sarf stated, "With the pandemic continuing to forge an uncertain path, understanding a retailer's debt profile and balance sheet health is more important than ever. As witnessed in the past following any economic downturn, as the situation normalizes we see Darwinian outcomes affecting the financially weakest. Our new database of debt instruments is continuously updated as information is released, allowing for objective and timely assessments."
