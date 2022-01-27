GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading retail consulting firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (ICI), through its F&D Reports and Creditntell divisions, has released its latest white paper, Supply Chain Constraints. This report documents the historical development and current state of the global supply chain challenges, the effects of the pandemic, inflation and changing consumer behavior, and the retailer response, while providing a longer-term situational outlook. The report also compiles commentary on supply chain movement by executives from Amazon, American Eagle, Best Buy, Costco, Dollar General, Kohl's, Kroger, Macy's, Target, TJX, Walgreens and Walmart.
Globalization has helped control prices while resulting in complex and concentrated supply chain systems. The COVID-19 pandemic was an additional disruptor of these fragile processes and continues to create economic turbulence. From cars to appliances to chicken wings, shortages in the supply chain are a multidimensional problem involving foreign and domestic governments, manufacturing and transportation companies, wholesalers, retailers, ports, unions, and millions of workers worldwide. The additional effects of rising inflation, higher wages, and a lack of labor, particularly truckers, warehouse workers and store-level employees, and the Omicron surge have compounded the setbacks. Retailers have responded by ramping up digital investments, expanding omnichannel and delivery, while engaging data analytics, AI, and automated fulfillment.
Commenting on the Supply Chain White Paper, ICI CEO Lawrence Sarf stated, "This comprehensive analysis supplements our first white paper on the topic, released in September, and takes an inclusive view of how globalization, inflation, and the pandemic have affected retail. By leveraging the financial analysis of our in-house industry experts, along with our proprietary geospatial intelligence scoring models, predictive measuring tools, and store locational data, our subscribers have access to the industry's only true 360-degree view of the current retail landscape."
