GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Industry-leading retail consulting firm Information Clearinghouse, Inc. (ICI), through its F&D Reports and Creditntell divisions, has released, 'Decoupling of Stock Price and Credit Quality: Why Fundamentals and Credit Risk Analysis Are More Relevant Than Ever,' along with its 'Retail Outlook 2021' Special Analysis.
With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to forge an unclear path for retail and the recent swings in share price for GameStop, AMC and BlackBerry unrelated to financial performance, a retailer's future outlook hinges on operating metrics, balance sheet health, and liquidity. Now more than ever, these fundamentals remain paramount in making objective assessments of credit quality, while understanding that some pockets will continue to exhibit irrational, bubble-like behavior. ICI's 'Retail Outlook 2021' provides an informed perspective on retail movement amid the pandemic, including industry trends as well as the predicted winners, losers, and question marks by segment. Throughout the pandemic, ICI's team of expert analysts has monitored the uneven impact to the retail industry, prompting digital transformation, increased focus on omnichannel and new technologies, a shift in brick and mortar, bankruptcies, and the rationalization of underperforming assets.
Commenting on the new reports, ICI CEO Lawrence Sarf stated, "With every news outlet putting their spin on the stock run-up at Robinhood by the 'merry men' at WallStreetBets, it's important for traditional credit grantors to not get caught up in the hype. This latest report to clients reinforces the need to remain vigilant but grounded in financial reality when evaluating credit worthiness. It also emphasizes the need to disconnect that process from wild swings in the market value of stocks. Our recently released 2021 Retail Outlook Analysis ignores the external noise and instead showcases industry expert examination of financial and operating trends, while revealing anticipated winners, losers and question marks across 20 retail segments."
