LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glofox, the gym management software platform, today announced F45 Training, the fastest-growing fitness franchise in the world, had selected Glofox as a software partner for its international franchisee network in over 100 selected countries.
The platform provides powerful and easy to use software for F45 Training staff, an engaging mobile experience for F45 Training members, and network-wide reporting for F45 Training headquarters. "We are delighted to support F45 Training in their continued international expansion," said Conor O'Loughlin, Glofox CEO.
Glofox's international payments and franchise management capabilities have allowed F45 Training to accelerate the ramp-up of new F45 studios across the globe.
"Glofox is a trusted partner and offers our international franchisees a robust software platform to help them grow their businesses," said Elliot Capner, Chief Commercial Officer of F45.
About Glofox
Founded in 2014, Glofox is the management software helping fitness entrepreneurs build successful growing businesses and improve the health of people worldwide. Built to address the intricacies that come with managing both independent fitness businesses and large fitness franchises, the platform enables customers to deliver a better member experience while maintaining visibility and control over business operations. With a client base that spans 50 countries across the globe, Glofox is taking fitness business management to the next level and ensuring owners and their customers have the best fitness experience.
About F45 Training
Founded in 2012, F45 Training (https://f45training.co.uk), is a unique team training workout unlike any other. The workout merges three separate leading-edge fitness training styles – high-intensity interval training (HIIT), circuit training, and functional training – into one, consummate and compelling group training experience for its members. This fusion has led to the development of 36 unique 45-minute workout experiences, with additional workouts under development by the F45 Athletics Department.
F45 Training's daily workouts vary the amount of exercise stations, the work time/rest time ratio and the number of repetitions through a daily exercise circuit. This provides a challenging—and ever-changing—workout for its clientele. This combination of interval, cardiovascular and strength training has been proven to be the most effective workout method for burning fat and building lean muscle.
The company was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 as well as Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2019. Visit https://www.f45invest.com for franchise opportunities.
