FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Even as the United States continues to work towards reverting to a pre-pandemic state of society, digital advertising continues to surge in growth and popularity among businesses around the world. As companies begin offering insight into their year-to-date performance across various timelines, members of FAANG are once again reporting strong results in their ad revenue sectors.
Facebook relayed that their advertising sales increased a striking 46% year-over-year to $25.44 billion in Q1 2021. The company's price-per-ad surged by 30% as businesses of all sizes seeking to advertise on social media scaled up their advertising budgets. Given worldwide daily users of Facebook's app group rose 15% from 2020, it makes sense that the platform accordingly delivered 12% more ads to users than it did the previous year.
Meanwhile, search engine giant Google—and parent company Alphabet—continue to report strong ad revenue numbers of their own, with no signs of relenting in the near future. Alphabet indicated that Google ad sales numbers rose year-over-year by a whopping 32% to $44.68 billion. Phenomenally, YouTube ad revenue actually outperformed its stellar growth rate of 46% in Q4 2020 with another YoY increase of 49% in Q1 2021 on the back of its effort to compete with TikTok in the short-form video space. Their efforts there saw daily views spike by 86%—a net increase of 3 billion total views—relative to Q4 2020.
Both companies are optimistic about the potential for further year-over-year ad revenue gains heading into Q2 as the ongoing pandemic recovery continues to take shape. Facebook firmly stated it expects strong second quarter numbers relative to their weakness experienced from the pandemic a year ago. Meanwhile, Google stands to benefit from retail businesses and other experience-based industries—such as travel—slowly starting to come back online with the goal of attracting customers as restrictions continue to fade.
"Now that digital channels represent the majority of all media spending, nearly everyone is starting to see how their business can benefit from trying to reach customers online," said Zach Hoffman, CEO of Exults Digital Marketing. "The impending recovery will bring a great deal of economic activity. Businesses will need online infrastructure in place to capitalize—such as a modern website, active social accounts, and a targeted advertising strategy."
Even for many businesses that see plenty of offline activity already, inexperience in leveraging the Internet for growth can prevent some from pursuing it out of fear of making costly mistakes. Exults Digital Marketing Agency specializes in helping companies create or expand their digital footprint to achieve tangible results and realize success.
More About Exults Digital Marketing
Exults is a full-service Internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of Internet marketing services to reach its clients' goals, Exults premier services include:
- Digital Branding
- Website Design and Development
- eCommerce platform development and management
- Search Engine Optimization
- Pay Per Click Management
- Social Media Marketing
- Digital PR
If you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital business world to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults. For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.
Media Contact
George Eisner, Exults, 866-999-4736, george.eisner@exults.com
SOURCE Exults