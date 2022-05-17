Accessibility platform Fable recently closed a $10.5M USD Series A financing round led by Five Elms Capital to make inclusive product development the standard.
TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toronto-based accessibility platform Fable announced that it has closed a $10.5M USD Series A financing round. The round was led by Five Elms Capital, with participation from Difference Partners, Disruption Ventures and several notable angels including John Ruffolo, one of Canada's most prominent investors and an advocate for accessibility and inclusion. This round follows a $1.5M USD seed round led by Disruption Ventures in 2020.
The accessibility industry has experienced rapid growth over the last several years, alongside the growth of companies prioritizing user experience.
"Accessibility isn't just about people with disabilities," says Fable CEO Alwar Pillai, "it's about prioritizing users with the most complex set of needs, and as a result building a better experience for everyone."
Fable already counts the tech world's behemoths amongst its customers. Companies like Meta, Walmart and Microsoft are all using Fable to engage with people with disabilities. Large enterprises have complex products that are constantly being iterated and improved, and feedback from end-users is essential in that process.
After the successful launch and adoption of their flagship product, Engage, Fable is now tackling education. Fable Upskill aims to support customers' entire inclusive product development journey.
"Accessibility is a growing industry, but the skill sets haven't caught up to the demand. Fable Upskill helps customers level up their teams and build the skills they need to build products that delight all their users," says Pillai.
Fable Upskill uses custom video-based courses to help teams gain the accessibility skills they need. And companies like Microsoft are jumping at the opportunity.
"Working with an organization that shares the same passion around developer accessibility that Microsoft does has been invigorating, which is why we are so excited for Fable's latest fundraising news. We are looking forward to the awesome things to come and a continued accessibility partnership with Fable," shared Dona Sarkar, Director of Technology – Microsoft Accessibility, Microsoft.
"Ultimately, our goal is to empower people with disabilities to participate, contribute, and shape society. By working with companies who serve millions of users, we're well on our way," concludes Pillai.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day later this week, Fable will be introducing a new skill development program created by people with disabilities, for people with disabilities.
More information about Fable is available at http://makeitfable.com.
Quotes
"Fable's unique value proposition in the accessibility space and the platform's ability to address multiple customer pain points throughout the Inclusive Product Development journey had us immediately excited. We are thrilled to partner with the Fable team and believe that Fable has a unique opportunity to help shape the rapidly evolving digital accessibility industry. Our goal is to support the business in expanding more of what has made them successful to date – bringing the experience of the customer to the forefront of the design and development process." — Austin Gideon, Partner, Five Elms Capital
"Fable's mission to empower people with disabilities is one that we desperately need. As someone who now experiences disability in my daily life, I see firsthand the barriers that people face. And as someone who has dedicated my life to the builders of tomorrow, it's exciting to be part of a company that's helping remove those barriers in the digital world." — John Ruffolo, Founder & Managing Partner, Maverix Private Equity
"It has been exciting to see Microsoft's partnership with Fable grow over the last year. The partnership started with Fable working with us to do accessibility user research of Microsoft sites and services and has grown to include learning modules around how developers with disabilities can use Microsoft products to do their best work. Working with an organization that shares the same passion around developer accessibility that Microsoft does has been invigorating, which is why we are so excited for Fable's latest fundraising news. We are looking forward to the awesome things to come and a continued accessibility partnership with Fable." — Dona Sarkar, Director of Technology – Microsoft Accessibility, Microsoft
