TULSA, Okla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Me in 3 announced today that they have developed a version of their Me in 3 video screening platform to address the needs of sororities and fraternities faced with social distancing challenges for their incoming recruitment process.
Traditionally, the first round of Greek recruitment required hundreds or thousands of men and women to visit houses or lawns to meet sorority and fraternity chapters. Due to Coronavirus, quarantines, state and local restrictions on gatherings, and university policies the process is virtually impossible in 2020.
President of Me in 3, Brett Williams said, "After visiting with several Panhellenic and IFC organizations, we decided to make some minor modifications to our transformative video screening solution that makes it extremely applicable to Greek recruitment. The Me in 3 platform is a secure, organized, and scalable way for fraternity and sorority chapters to virtually meet incoming potential new members without exposing students to the possible health hazards of large gatherings."
Potential new members can create a profile which includes an application, summary of their background and up to a three-minute video of them telling about themselves. Each Chapter can then have team members quickly review the information, watch the video, make notes and vote on whether that potential new member would be a good fit for their chapter.
As an example, the following link shows a Me in 3 profile of an incoming freshman submitting her profile to local university sorority chapters. https://bit.ly/CBRush
Catherine Holley, VP Recruitment, University Panhellenic Council, University of Texas at Austin said, "Me in 3 was exactly what we were looking for. We evaluated several other options to help our chapter members meet new students without traditional large gatherings. Me in 3 made changes to the platform that will allow us to easily get through round 1 of recruitment. And, it was well within our budget."
About Me in 3: Me in 3 is a video-based Software as a Service platform designed to link Applicants with Selection Committees. It allows potential new members to create a profile that includes a short video where they can tell their story and show their personality. It allows chapter members to review profiles in order to quickly find candidates to take to the next step in their process. www.mein3.com/rush
Contact: Brett Williams
Me in 3
918-808-5769
242420@email4pr.com