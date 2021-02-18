EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facet Interactive today announced the open sourcing of Mautic K8s, a new helm chart to manage deployments of Mautic — a free and open source marketing automation suite. Mautic K8s is an open source distribution and offers a consistent way for enterprises to deploy, manage, and scale Mautic deployments on Kubernetes.
"We're excited to share this investment into Mautic K8s and open source marketing automation," says Jordan Ryan, Chief Technology Officer at Facet Interactive. "We share the vision that Mautic enables enterprises to own and manage data governance and privacy more effectively for their customers."
Features and benefits of Mautic K8s include.
- Helm 3 Charts to manage deployments of Mautic on Kubernetes.
- Composer integrated workflows to deploy on GitLab CI/CD.
- Support for Mautic 2.x and Mautic 3.x.
Mautic K8s (mautic-k8s) will be available starting February 17th, 2021 for free on GitHub (https://github.com/FacetInteractive/mautic-k8s). For more information on Mautic K8s services, visit Facet's announcement: https://facetinteractive.com/blog/announcing-mautic-helm-charts-k8s-distribution?utm_source=PRWeb&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=MauticK8sLaunch.
About Facet Interactive: Facet Interactive is a business managed services provider that guides companies through digital transformation. As advisors, strategists, and technical architects, Facet focuses on leveraging technology to iteratively improve, scale, and democratize processes. Facet has been a contributor in the Mautic community since 2016, and most recently sponsored the inaugural MautiCon in 2020.
Mautic is a registered trademark of DB Hurley.
