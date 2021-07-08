TAMPA, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facet Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Facet Realty, a firm raising the bar in Tampa real estate with its client-centric focus, is powered by the industry's most technologically advanced platform.
Facet Realty was founded by Kristie Behrle, who has earned a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable agents in the Tampa Bay area. During her 21 years in the industry, Behrle has been honored with top producer awards, including her previous brokerage's prestigious Gold Award, which placed her in the top 3% of its agents nationwide. She also holds many designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Commitment to Excellence, and At Home with Diversity®. Facet Realty serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region.
Partnering with Side will ensure that Facet Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Facet Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Facet Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I've always managed my clients' transactions with the utmost professionalism and efficiency so they could enjoy the process of buying or selling a home without worry," said Behrle. "I designed Facet Realty around that philosophy, and I partnered with Side so our clients and agents would always have world-class support, marketing, and technology."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Facet Realty
Facet Realty is a full-service real estate company driven by a client-first philosophy. Protecting clients' interests, offering steadfast support, and expertly negotiating are just some of the ways Facet Realty provides clients an elevated, easy experience. The team represents buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the Tampa Bay area. To learn more, visit facetrealty.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
