SUMMERLIN, Nev., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaceTec® has added several exciting new features to its data sovereign biometric cybersecurity platform. FaceTec customers can now access the most advanced technology available in remote identity verification today, including state-of-the-art Photo ID OCR, Selfie Matching, and Barcode/NFC Chip Scanning for ePassports.
Trusted by hundreds of organizations on six continents as the emerging global standard, FaceTec's 3.9MB Device SDKs are enhanced with these exciting new features, expanding the real-world performance and scope of the remote identity management solution even further.
"With the emergence of digital ID documents and mobile driver licenses (mDLs), we will all have the option to use our mobile devices as our official IDs quite soon," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "And while, of course, we want that convenience, to make the process secure we need to ensure that only the legitimate person can possess that Digital ID by authenticating them as the correct human user. Our v9.4 was built entirely in-house by our incredibly talented development team, and provides the best possible experience for our customers and their users in this new digital identity frontier."
v9.4 Features & Highlights:
- NFC Chip scanning support for ePassports
- Barcode scanning support (PDF417, QR & many more)
- Arabic language OCR support for Photo ID Documents
- User Session Dashboard updated with the OCR/Barcode/NFC fields
- Smarter, faster Photo ID Document Auto-capture
- Compatibility & stability increases across 3D FaceScan® & ID Scan processes
All new features are free to FaceTec customers and partners.
For more info on the OCR Template Creator, please visit: OCR Template Creator
More details on the non-breaking v9.4 Server SDK upgrade can be found here.
Download the v9.4 Server SDK & 3.9MB Device SDKs here.
About FaceTec
Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Verification and Authentication software. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, Barcode/NFC Chip scanning, and age estimation technology binds a unique, live user to their digital accounts with proprietary biometrics, creating a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.
For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.
About FaceTec 3D Face Authentication
FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Authentication is fast becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stops ID fraud and unauthorized access for tens-of-millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain, e-voting, online dating, and many more.
FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication Platform features:
- 100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams
- World-leading 3D Face Matching rate of 1-in-12.8M FAR at less than 1-percent FRR
- Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras
- Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot
- IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists
- World-leading 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching
- Free anonymous age estimation and age checks with every 3D Liveness Check
- Free 2D single-frame Liveness Checks for semi-supervised scenarios
- Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time, real-world user success rates
- Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage
- $100,000 Spoof Bounty Program + Levels 1 & 2 Certified Liveness Detection
Anyone can try the FaceTec Demo Apps at FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any PC with a webcam, and free FaceTec Developer Accounts are available at dev.FaceTec.com.
About Liveness.com
An educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history and explanation of Presentation Attack Detection, Camera Bypasses and Template Tampering, as well as methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.
