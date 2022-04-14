Incentives for white hat hackers to attack FaceTec's 3D Liveness AI increased
SUMMERLIN, Nev., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaceTec, Inc., the global leader in 3D Liveness and Face Matching software, announced today it has doubled what is already the industry's only spoof bounty program, from $100,000 to $200,000.
First launched in October 2019, the spoof bounty program has resulted in FaceTec's AI successfully defending over 110,000 spoof and bypass attacks. FaceTec's 3D Liveness Detection is the first to be certified to Levels 1 & 2 in NIST-accredited lab Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) testing, and continues to significantly raise the security bar with the world's only spoof bounty program.
FaceTec believes a Level 1-5 spoof bounty program is the only way to ensure a Liveness vendor stays ahead of increasingly sophisticated presentation attack vectors and bypass methods, and that every Liveness vendor needs to launch and fully support their own public Level 1-5 spoof bounty program and prove their technology is secure.
"We hoped PAD testing labs would evolve with threats, but they haven't kept up, allowing unscrupulous liveness vendors to dramatically exaggerate their security levels," said Kevin Alan Tussy, FaceTec CEO. "Organizations choose FaceTec because security is paramount to them. Breaches can now cost billions, and more people are being hurt by identity theft than ever before. FaceTec's mission is to stop fraud, not just check a regulatory box. This is why so many of our customers are in unregulated industries."
2D Liveness methods are inherently unable to collect the depth and breadth of data necessary to stop hackers who have now mastered the creation of real-time deepfake puppets. Deepfakes are the number-one new threat to remote identity proofing systems, according to ENISA's Remote Identity Proofing - Attacks & Countermeasures report, unite.ai, and a recent publication from Pennsylvania State, Zhejiang, and Shandong Universities.
FaceTec's 3D Liveness Detection has been trained with tens-of-millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts that include high-res photos and videos (including thousands of deepfakes), mannequin heads, and life-like masks.
The FaceTec bounty program provides incentive for white hat hackers to attack its software and uncover any unknown vulnerabilities in the Liveness AI before a customer or end-user is ever affected. If any vulnerabilities are found, they can be quickly patched, further elevating FaceTec's 3D Liveness security.
The bounty program comprises Levels 1 & 2 in NIST/ISO 30107-3 PAD testing; Level 3, which NIST-affiliated labs have never tested for; and Level 4 and Level 5 bypasses, addressing the full spectrum attack vectors. Level 4 is Biometric Template Tampering, and Level 5 is Camera Bypasses, which include camera hijacking, emulators, and video injection.
The FaceTec spoof bounty program follows standard bounty program rules and is open to most individuals, regardless of location.
Learn more at: SpoofBounty.com
To participate, please visit: dev.facetec.com/zoomsdk/#/spoof-bounty-program
About FaceTec 3D Face Verification
FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stop ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/crypto currency, online dating, and more.
FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:
- 100% on-prem server software: No user data is sent to FaceTec
- World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR
- Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps™ from standard 2D cameras
- $200,000 Spoof Bounty Program & Level 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection
- Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot
- Device SDKs for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams
- IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists
- World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching
- Integrated anonymous 3D age estimation and 3D age checks
- Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates
- Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage
Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.
About FaceTec
Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, allowing remote identity proofing with an extremely high level of confidence. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, and age estimation technology biometrically binds the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.
For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.
About Liveness.com
Created as an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.
Media Contact
John Wojewidka, FaceTec, Inc., 1.415.997.9235, JohnW@FaceTec.com
SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.