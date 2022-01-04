SUMMERLIN, Nev., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaceTec, the global leader in 3D biometric face liveness detection, has announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against the UK company, iProov LTD, for alleged patent infringement, breach of contract, and intentional interference with contractual relations.
The lawsuit alleges that the defendants are willfully infringing on FaceTec's patented technology by adding features copied from FaceTec to its "Liveness Assurance" software. Further, FaceTec alleges iProov improperly incorporates aspects of FaceTec's technology that iProov learned through exhaustive participation in FaceTec's $100,000 Spoof Bounty Program, which requires acceptance of strict Terms & Conditions. In addition, FaceTec alleges that iProov, without authorization, used the FaceTec software for its own purposes outside the scope of the Bounty Program, and broke confidentiality provisions.
Case number 2:21-cv-02252 was filed on 12/28/21 in the United States District Court, District of Nevada.
From the Complaint, page 2, "NATURE OF THE ACTION":
"3. This is an action for patent infringement arising under the patent laws of the United States 35 U.S.C. §§ 1 et seq., including 35 U.S.C. § 271, and the Court's supplemental jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S. Code § 1367.
4. FaceTec is informed and believes that Defendant has infringed and continues to infringe, contribute to the infringement of, and/or actively induce others to infringe Plaintiff's U.S. Patent No. 10,776,471 B2 (the "'471 patent" or the "patent-in-suit"). Ex. A.
5. In addition, FaceTec is informed and believes that Defendant has breached and continues to breach its contractual obligations to FaceTec."
See the full lawsuit here.
"FaceTec stands ready to defend its intellectual property rights to the fullest extent of the law against any and all who choose to infringe," said Terry Coffing, Chief Legal Officer of FaceTec.
About FaceTec 3D Face Biometrics
FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face liveness detection and matching is fast becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stops ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain-crypto currency, e-voting, and more.
FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication Platform features:
- 100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams
- World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-12.8 million FAR at less than 1% FRR
- Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps™ from standard 2D cameras
- $100,000 Spoof Bounty Program & Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection
- Unshareable, unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating a honeypot
- IDV dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists
- Free OCR, barcode & NFC chip scanning for photo ID documents
- Highly accurate 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching
- Integrated anonymous age estimation and age checks
- Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates
- Easy to integrate, customize, deploy and manage
Developers can download the FaceTec demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android and any webcam-enabled browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at Dev.FaceTec.com.
About FaceTec
Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Verification and Authentication software, and has enabled over 350M unique individuals to prove their Liveness remotely. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, 3D face matching, optical character recognition, and age estimation technology biometrically binds the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.
For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.
About Liveness.com
Created as an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, Liveness.com provides a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Camera Bypasses and Template Tampering, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.
