SUMMERLIN, Nev., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FaceTec, the global leader in 3D face authentication software, continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, demonstrating the critical need for accessible and effective biometric cybersecurity.
Along with the exceptional revenue growth and many notable direct new customers in Q2 2021, such as PicPay, the largest payment provider in Brazil with 50M+ users, FaceTec also welcomed 10 new partners, expanding its global partner total to 74:
- Batelco - Public2 (Bahrain)
- HumaNode (Georgia)
- Keydok (Mexico)
- Latinus - Edgesoft (Ecuador)
- Onfido (United Kingdom)
- Sahal (Pakistan)
- Scytáles (Sweden)
- SmartOSC (Vietnam)
- Sweeft Digital (Georgia)
- VeryMe (Netherlands)
"There is extremely high demand for our software because secure account creation and ongoing access have never been more important. Our customers represent virtually every use case for remote identity verification, face authentication, and age estimation; from dating apps to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, from mobile payments to voting by Canadian Parliament, and everything in between," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "FaceTec adds a unique 3D biometric security layer across all remote access scenarios by verifying the user's biometric data, and that the user is very much alive and physically present at that time. "PKI" and "in-device biometrics" do not confirm the identity of the user, and as we've seen with the SolarWinds breaches, not knowing who is actually holding the device can have devastating consequences."
In Q2, FaceTec worked to overcome the "PKI Fallacy" with contributions to the knowledge base of groups like the U.S. Dept of Homeland Security, the U.K. Home Office, ENISA, DIACC, AAMVA, and the Better Identity Coalition.
FaceTec brought on new technical support personnel in LATAM, as well as added Dean Mericka as SVP of Growth & Partnerships. Dean brings incredibly deep industry experience as the former chief revenue officer of both Jumio and Au10tix.
"Organizations across the spectrum are realizing that legacy in-device authentication, such as PIN numbers, passwords, fingerprint, 2D face, or their multi-factor combinations, are not proving to be secure," said Jay Meier, SVP of North American Operations at FaceTec. "Today's device authentication methods are often defeated because they are paired with nonexistent or weak in-device user identity authentication. How can PKI and device authentication actually be deterministic if we are still not proving who is truly using the device? In fact, this false sense of identity security enabled the SolarWinds breaches and rampant pandemic stimulus and unemployment fraud. Any time the authenticator is separated at least one degree from the authorized human, the PKI Fallacy vulnerability exists. It's time the industry accepts this fact and embraces tech that can positively verify and authenticate the biological user, not just the device."
About FaceTec's 3D Face Authentication
FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Authentication is fast becoming the global standard in onboarding, KYC, and ongoing authentication, and stops ID fraud and unauthorized access for tens-of-millions of users on six continents for many of the world's leading organizations in IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain-cryptocurrency, e-voting, and more.
FaceTec's Platform features:
- 100% software, for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams
- World-leading 3D Face Matching rated at 1-in-12.8M FAR at less than 1-percent FRR
- Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceScans™ from standard 2D cameras
- $100,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Levels 1&2 Certified Liveness Detection
- Unshareable, unphishable encrypted data ensures trust without creating a honeypot
- Onboarding Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication & fraudulent user lists
- World-leading 1-in-500,000 FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching
- Free anonymous age estimation and age checks with every 3D Liveness Check
- Free 2D single-frame Liveness Checks for semi-supervised scenarios
- Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time, real-world user success rates
- Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage
Developers can access the FaceTec Demo Apps from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android and any PC with a webcam, and free FaceTec Developer Accounts are available at dev.facetec.com.
About FaceTec
Founded in 2013, with staff in the United States, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the leading provider of 3D Face Verification and Authentication software, and has enabled over 225M unique individuals to prove their Liveness remotely. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, and age estimation technology biometrically binds the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for mobile and web applications.
For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at JohnW@FaceTec.com.
