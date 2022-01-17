NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Facilio, a leading property operations software platform, today announced that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2021 Best Practices' Product Leadership Award for its IoT-based solution in the building operations and maintenance industry.
With multiple nominees in the category, Frost & Sullivan evaluates participating companies across two dimensions—product portfolio attributes and business impact. Facilio emerged as the winner of the award demonstrating 5x growth over the last 6 quarters, technology innovation, and an advanced product portfolio in the property operations software category.
"In a space dominated by hardware-centric incumbents, Facilio employs a differentiated software platform approach to address the challenges prevalent in the traditionally siloed and fragmented building operations market", said Dennis Marcell Victor, Industry Analyst—Energy & Environment, Frost & Sullivan. "A huge differentiator for Facilio is the depth of alignment it creates between people, processes, automation systems, and business software across multiple buildings into a single pane of glass software, and in real-time."
Today's news builds on Facilio's recent momentum including:
- The launch of Connected CMMS, a first-of-its-kind category solution reimagining legacy CMMS/CaFM software market
- Being named as the 2021 Software of the Year by Construction Business News (Middle East), Certified with Proptech Innovation Label by Proptech Academy (EU), Finalist in the Urban Developer Awards (Australia) for Best New Proptech
- Ranked among the Top 20+ CMMS Software & Tools by SoftwareWorld
"The market, analysts, customers, and partners have come to appreciate the power of a data-driven connected built environment that propels real estate portfolios towards operational agility and efficiency, said Prabhu Ramachandran, Founder & CEO, Facilio Inc. "We believe the recognition by Frost & Sullivan reinforces Facilio's leadership in the property operations software category and our key role in helping define the market with advanced product innovation that improves building performance, increases productivity, and optimizes cost—all in one place."
About Frost & Sullivan:
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.
About Facilio:
Facilio's AI-driven property operations platform allows real estate owners to aggregate building data, optimize performance, and control portfolio operations—all from one place. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, higher education & retail categories use Facilio to reduce operations costs, increase net asset values & de-risk operational liability. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Europe (the United Kingdom and Italy), Dubai, Chennai, Sydney, & Singapore, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors including Accel Partners and Tiger Global Management.
