HUDSON, Mass., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facilis Technology, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, is pleased to announce availability of a new software update that includes new and unique features for securing data, and auditing usage.
The Facilis Shared File System is the core of the HUB Shared Storage workflow environment, and version 8.1 adds features never seen before in similar systems. Facilis Smart Access Rules is a graphical interface that allows administrators to add custom policies to volume resources, to provide or deny access for users or groups.
Smart Access Rules – Specific paths, folders and file names can be assigned access rules based on user and group. Different than traditional access control lists, this new feature enables:
- Access rules on specific file types to protect critical assets
- Create-only feature secures data after written to general ingest locations
- No-delete options while maintaining project saves and overwrites
Delete restore – When enabled on a volume, a restore location allows the administrator to replace files deleted from users back to their original location, or flush them from the system.
Enhanced File System Audit – Enabling audit on a location will track user access down to the file level, for any action taken by a logged-in user.
New Platform Support – macOS Monterey (version 12) and M1 ARM Mac support with Ethernet and Fibre Channel connectivity.
The Smart Access Rules feature allows the administrator to target certain file names to exclude from policies and modify the security profile to customize it for certain applications. Unlike simple ACLs, Smart Access Rules are built around content creation workflows, enabling active and working locations to be secured without interruption in production.
"This release introduces great new features that can remove certain limitations common to many custom shared file system products," said Jim McKenna, CMO of Facilis Technology. "Even with these new features, Facilis remains as simple to use as a local hard drive. The administrator can decide whether to keep with the traditional volume-level permissions or add the new Smart Access Rules per-volume for much more flexible allocation of storage."
About Facilis Technology
Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://facilis.com/
