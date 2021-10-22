HUDSON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facilis Technology, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, is pleased to preview their new software update, as well as a new remote access product.
The Facilis Shared File System is the core of the HUB Shared Storage workflow environment, and version 8.1 adds features never seen before in similar systems. Facilis Smart Access is a set of rules that can be applied on folders and files, to provide or deny access to certain users or groups.
Smart Access – Specific paths and locations can be assigned access rules based on user and group. Different than traditional access control lists, this new feature enables:
- Access rules on specific file types to protect critical assets from modification
- Write-only features that secure data after written to general ingest locations
- No-delete options for files while still allowing saves and overwrites during production
Delete restore – When enabled on a volume, a restore location allows the administrator to replace files deleted from users back to their original location, or flush from the system.
Enhanced File System Audit – Enabling audit on a location will track user access down to the file level, for any action taken by a logged-in user.
Facilis S3 Private Cloud exposes internal facility storage to any remote user with a qualified S3 client application.
The S3 Private Cloud removes public cloud cost, upload time and synchronization. S3 Private Cloud offers a direct, secure path to an on-prem storage volume via S3. Individual folders and paths within the volume can be uniquely authenticated with secret keys and transaction data can be encrypted via SSL for security.
"Facilis continues to push the limit of the HUB solutions by introducing new features in each release that transform the product line." said Jim McKenna, CMO of Facilis Technology. "Offering infinitely more flexible file system access rules, and a new method of remote access that simplifies the process and removes the most expensive part of the cloud workflow, Facilis solutions can now be deployed in more diverse workflows than any other product on the market."
About Facilis Technology
Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://facilis.com/
For more information, please contact:
Facilis Technology
108 Forest Avenue - Suite 200
Hudson, MA 01749
978-562-7022
Kelly Taranto – Sr. Sales & Marketing Manager
SOURCE Facilis Technology