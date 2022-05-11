Facilis Technology is announcing a new partnership with Dark Matter Technologies (DMT) for sales representation throughout the EMEA territory.
HUDSON, Mass., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, is announcing a new partnership with Dark Matter Technologies (DMT) for sales representation throughout the EMEA territory.
"We're excited to have access to a firm with a laser-focus on our market, and the relationships to back it up.", said Jim McKenna, CMO at Facilis. "Our European activity has been brisk, and all of our resellers and customers will benefit from the technical and logistical knowledge that DMT bring to the table."
DMT will provide sales assistance with quotes, configurations, training, and technical support for all Facilis products. Spares and demo equipment will be housed at the DMT labs, and resellers are welcome to request evaluation units for prospective customers.
"Facilis is just a brilliant product range, giving the customer everything they need from one company." Said Holly Rowsell, Managing Director at Dark Matter Technologies, "Anyone looking for shared storage and dynamic workflow tools should be looking at Facilis".
Facilis is exhibiting at the Media Production and Technology Show on May 11 and 12 at Olympia London. Attendees there will see a preview of a newly announced remote workflow feature based on the Facilis Shared File System. Facilis WANLink Client (Q2 2022) provides a secure, remote link to Facilis storage through the same Facilis Console software used in the facility. WANLink Client can provide secure storage access without latency and complexity of VPN and will be available at no additional cost. Facilis will also be presenting Smart Access Rules in HUB version 8.1, and new workflow features in FastTracker Asset Management version 3.7.3.
About Facilis Technology
Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable, and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://facilis.com/
About Dark Matter Technologies
DMT was established 2011 to represent and support overseas suppliers of professional products to the Broadcast, Post, Film and AV markets. With a combined industry experience of 70yrs, DMT has a wealth of knowledge of the industry enabling them to advise and help grow the suppliers business
