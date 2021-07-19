HUDSON, Mass., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Facilis Technology, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, is pleased to announce the release and immediate availability of Facilis HUB FLASHPoint 24S. This product is ALL-NEW, and the result of over a year of development. It is the most powerful Facilis server ever, benchmarking over 6GB/sec to shared file system workstations, capable of over 100 compressed 4K streams.
When combined with an HDD expansion unit, Facilis DynaMirror storage tiering offers block-mirroring to the high capacity drive group while maintaining all the performance of the SSD primary. Facilis HUB FLASHPoint 24S is built for speed and scalability, but has the lowest price/GB of any premium, turn-key Flash-based system on the market.
Facilis HUB FLASHPoint, Solid State Technology Shared Storage Server, With 24 high-performance SSD drives per chassis, over 6GB/sec of aggregate throughput can be delivered to power the most demanding workflows. The FLASHPoint server comes standard with either dual port 25Gb, 40Gb or 100GB Ethernet, 16Gb or 32Gb Fibre Channel. Up to 10 direct clients can be added with optional direct-connect client cards of 10Gb, 25Gb, 16Gb or 32Gb link speeds, or use a network switch for scaled work-groups with automatic load balancing. Facilis exclusive Bandwidth Priority feature ensures that the most critical jobs always have the best performance, without throttling speed when bandwidth is available.
FLASHPoint can aggregate multiple expansions or outboard storage servers into a central head unit. New processor and memory speeds increase functions such as Facilis FastTracker proxy generation and transcription, and data movement to LTO and Cloud through Facilis Object Cloud/Object LTO. The Facilis HUB FLASHPoint 24S has storage capacities of 24TB, 48TB and 96TB. Add an XP16 or XP24 HDD Expansion from 64TB to 384TB for a high-capacity Hybrid system. Facilis media storage systems deliver collaboration across many diverse applications, operating systems, and video and image formats.
"We've been shipping SSD-based systems for some time, but this is the first system we've built exclusively to host the dense, high performance flash disks available today," said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. "With 8K already in many production pipelines, higher performance on-premise solutions are needed. Our total solution approach incorporates asset management, archive and remote editorial in a single turn-key system."
About Facilis Technology
Founded in 2003, Massachusetts-based Facilis Technology, Inc. designs and builds premium, turnkey shared storage solutions for collaborative media production across all content creation workflows. Their production-proven solutions are designed for use by the craft editor, facility engineer, and owner-operator alike. Flexible, scalable and compatible with industry-standard creative solutions, Facilis' products blend seamlessly into any network environment. https://facilis.com/
All trademarks and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
For more information, please contact:
Facilis Technology
108 Forest Avenue - Suite 200
Hudson, MA 01749
978-562-7022
Kelly Taranto – Sr. Sales & Marketing Manager
Media Contact
Kelly Taranto, Facilis Technology, +1 (978) 562-7022 Ext: 116, PR@facilis.com
SOURCE Facilis Technology