FLORENCE, Ky., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest additions to Balluff's inductive sensor portfolio deliver the benefits of Factor 1 and weld-field immunity.

The high-precision sensors reliably detect ferrous and non-ferrous metals including steel, aluminum or brass at an identical switching distance, unlike typical inductive sensors which have a reduced range for non-ferrous metals. This makes it possible to detect objects of different materials in a single application.

Additionally, the sensors are weld-field immune, meaning they aren't affected by even strong electromagnetic fields. This, combined with their extended temperature range (from -40°C / -25°C to 70°C / 85°C depending on the sensor), ensure fault-free processing, even in tough environments. PTFE coated versions are available for applications in welding environments.

They come in M12 and M18 sizes and for flush and non-flush installation.

Learn more: http://www.balluff.com

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany. Balluff is a leading supplier of networked IO-Link control system architectures that unlock the potential of the IIoT and Industry 4.0. Balluff offers a wide range of intelligent IO-Link and industrial Ethernet sensors in a variety of technologies including inductive, photoelectric, capacitive, and magnetic as well as magnetostrictive linear position sensors, magnetic tape linear encoders, industrial RFID systems, and industrial vision systems. Balluff provides cost-saving, process-enhancing solutions to machine builders and manufacturers to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences. Industries served include: automotive, packaging, food processing, beverages, tire, primary metals, conventional and alternative energy, semiconductor, plastics, and fluid power.

Media Contact

Heather Heupel, Balluff, Inc, 859-727-2200, heather.heupel@balluff.com

 

 

SOURCE Balluff, Inc

