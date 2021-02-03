BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2020, Factor Finders, LLC, a leading accounts receivable matchmaker, paid referral sources $108,000.
Comprised of 161 unique transactions funded by 28 factors, these are an important contributor to Factor Finders' portfolio of funded transactions. In addition to traditional referral sources, a number of leads were referred by factors who (a) identified leads that were not in their "sweet spot" or (b) were looking to outplace clients who no longer were a good fit for their portfolio.
"Factor Finders works with many factoring companies who frequently get perfectly good deals that are outside of their sweet spot," said Stephanie Chmielecki, Sales Director at Factor Finders. "Our job is to use our extensive network of funders to identify a better fit for the prospect; assuring they receive the needed funding while generating on-going revenue for the referring factor."
Factor Finders has referral relationships with bankers, consultants, accountants and factoring companies.
About Factor Finders
Factor Finders is an Ohio-based B2B funding intermediary that matches business owners with the best funding solution for their unique needs. Industries that benefit from Factor Finders' services include transportation, oil and gas, manufacturing, cable and telecommunications, temporary staffing, and many others.
If you would like more information about this program and Factor Finders' accounts receivable factoring services please call Stephanie Chmielecki at 216.292.5660, email sales@factorfinders.com or visit factorfinders.com.
Media Contact
Arbrion Chambliss, Factor Finders, +1 2162925660, arbrion@factorfinders.com
SOURCE Factor Finders