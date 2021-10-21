ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factoreal has released WhatsApp Channel Support in their all-in-one digital marketing automation platform to boost customer engagement and response time. WhatsApp Business gives companies a way to engage in two-way messaging with customers through an app they're likely already using for everyday chat conversations. In today's omnichannel world of texts, chats, posts, and tweets, consumers increasingly want to interact with businesses the same way they connect with their family and friends.
Factoreal recently added WhatsApp functionality, which enables marketers to connect with their customers globally on an already popular messaging channel with a 99% open rate. It opens up a new channel for customer acquisition, rich and personalized user experience, real-time notifications, instant feedback and much more.
"This update is a game-changer for marketers who want to improve their engagement and meet their customers on the right channel at the right time with the right message," said Aditya Dhruva, the CEO of Factoreal. "While the benefits of WhatsApp business messaging are well known, Factoreal now puts a magic wand in the hands of marketers to integrate it as part of their omnichannel engagement strategy with customers."
Factoreal marketing software's latest update includes an interactive template builder featuring call-to-action or quick-reply buttons; users can add media content and easily tailor messaging to specific brands and target audience segments. It also includes a super intuitive conversation builder that helps marketers automatically respond to inquiries in WhatsApp while allowing for human takeover and chat-on-the-go if necessary. Businesses will also enjoy access to detailed reports on various bot metrics and track goal conversions easily.
Factoreal provides a comprehensive solution for marketers looking to foster long-term and meaningful relationships with their audiences. Their platform combines results-driven tools such as email marketing automation, mobile marketing, social media marketing management, social ad management, customer journey automation, e-commerce integration, personalization & segmentation, and a lot more to drive omnichannel customer engagement automatically. Now, with business messaging through WhatsApp, Factoreal is more empowering than ever, pushing the boundaries of true omnichannel engagement.
About Factoreal
Factoreal, founded in 2019 as a global Customer Engagement SaaS Platform company, enables end-to-end marketing automation of customer journeys at scale across channels. We thrive on innovation, simplicity, and teamwork to make a difference. Every team member is empowered to promote positive change, grow professionally, and build an environment where we all thrive. Our team is passionate about the work we do, and we've seen success across markets from Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare to Sports and beyond. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Swati Sinha
Marketing
Factoreal
Email: swati@factoreal.com
Media Contact
Daniel Klein, Joseph Studios, +1 1-800-663-0126, pr@josephstudios.net
SOURCE Factoreal