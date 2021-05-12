ATLANTA, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With this addition, Factoreal is enabling markters to centrally manage SMS, Email, Social Media (FB, Linkedin, Twitter), Social Ads (FB, Instagram), Landing Pages, Website Tracking, Automation Workflows with fewer touchpoints and more control, all from their Factoreal centralized marketing automation hub.

More About SMS Marketing Channel From Factoreal

SMS Marketing is the process of using text messages to communicate with customers about valuable information concerning your business. It is a direct point of contact and appeals to younger audiences to make them more likely to engage than with email marketing campaigns. This marketing avenue has also proven to have the best engagement rate of any platform. Industry experts report that though SMS Marketing only accounts for 15% of a company's total customer base, it will engage and close nearly 70% of those interactions.

Available today, Factoreal's new SMS Marketing feature boasts template management, consent management, and the ability to send real-time or scheduled messages. Users can also see a list of all destinations and messages sent to recipients.

Through this new channel, users can leverage the power of SMS Marketing. Companies can use SMS campaigns to send out appointment reminders, transactional messages, and promotional campaigns to their subscribers. Marketers can also use SMS Marketing as a channel when creating automation workflows. Other benefits of using Factoreal's SMS Marketing include:

  •     Instant delivery and higher open rates
  •     Cost-effective and affordable compared to other marketing options
  •     Reach a wide demography
  •     Enhance customer engagement by use SMS alongside all the other marketing channels
  •     Personalized, flexible and customizable
  •     Perfectly optimized for mobile

Questions of efficiency that come with sending SMS messages to leads and customers are now a thing of the past. Factoreal's SMS Marketing channel is supported in the USA, Canada, and India, with long codes being supported in the USA and Canada regions.

For a small fee, companies can reach customers in any industry. The costs to send and receive SMS messages in the USA, Canada, and India are as follows:

USA — Local number rental: $3/month

    Outbound SMS: $0.01/SMS on submission

    Inbound SMS: Free

Canada — Local number rental: $3/month

     Outbound SMS: $0.01/SMS on submission

         Inbound SMS: Free

India — Local number rental: $50/month

    Outbound SMS: $0.03/SMS on submission

    Inbound SMS: $0.16/SMS

For more information about Factoreal or the other services available, please visit Factoreal.com or contact us at letschat@factoreal.com

Media Contact

Daniel Klein, Joseph Studios, +1 (770) 634-4677, daniel.klein@josephstudios.net

Swati Sinha, Factoreal, swati@factoreal.com

 

 

SOURCE Factoreal

