ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Factoreal is pleased to announce a new partnership with Ooredoo Qatar to amplify the customer experience with fast, reliable connections and Factoreal's distinctive digital customer engagement solutions. Factoreal's unique omnichannel marketing platform partnered with the incredible 5G network outreach of Ooredoo Qatar will rapidly enhance customer engagement capabilities.
With massive segmentation capabilities, multi-channel interaction capabilities, and ML-driven advanced analytics, Factoreal's unique platform is an excellent solution to enhance customer engagement and drive digital engagement.
As a leading multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Doha, Qatar, Ooredoo Qatar provides mobile, wireless, wireline, and content services with market shares in domestic and international telecommunication markets. Being the first operator to globally launch commercial 5G services in Qatar and one of the world's largest mobile telecommunications companies, it serves over 115 million customers worldwide as of 2018.
"Factoreal has designed its next-generation customer engagement platform keeping in mind the challenges every marketer faces. We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with a distinguished international network leader as Ooredoo Qatar", says Aditya Dhruva, CEO of Factoreal.
Combined with the unique features of Factoreal's omnichannel platform, the aim is to deliver contextual, in-the-moment, and multi-channel marketing initiatives to enhance customer lifetime value in today's hyper-competitive market.
About Factoreal
Factoreal is a startup looking to disrupt the Omni-Channel Customer Engagement industry. With funding from the Mahindra group, the startup aims to make customer journey automation simple and affordable for all businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.factoreal.com.
About Ooredoo
Ooredoo's core values of transparency, respect, relevancy, and reliability and the desire to lead in change and innovation earned them the title of a leading communications company in Qatar. With an international customer base of over 100 million across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia, they are focusing on building their Supernet network to make Qatar one of the best-connected countries in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.ooredoo.qa
