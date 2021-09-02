MIAMI, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, FactorFox Software LLC., the original cloud based factoring software, announced FactorFox Mobile Optical Character Recognition (OCR). Providing the top Factoring Software in America and Latin America for the past 18 years, FactorFox set out to provide a revolutionary new way to fund clients with easy to use mobile technology. Traditionally, Factors and their clients require a significant amount of manual input for each transaction, lengthy paperwork, and endless paper trails, which takes hours of processing. FactorFox offers the latest way to optimize operations to speed up those transactions, allowing for faster funding, more accurate documentation, and a streamlined way to help scale and grow factoring businesses.
Sharing the excitement of the newest feature in the company, FactorFox CEO Robert Vasquez said "We've always set out to be on the forefront of technology in the factoring industry. We spend a good portion of our time getting to know our users and learning what their biggest challenges and pitfalls are so we can improve their experience and bring new and exciting features. Our OCR technology has created a lot of buzz, especially among transportation factors who are constantly looking to optimize their workflow with their debtors. This technology is remarkable because we're changing the mindset of the industry and allowing for significant positive growth for our current and new users."
The addition of Mobile OCR is in conjunction with the move towards Intelligent Factoring®, the ability to completely automate and streamline the client front-end and business back-end processes.
· Reducing hours of labor-intensive paper management and sorting, allowing factors to grow their business quickly providing a frictionless relationship with the client.
· Shifting business models from reactive to proactive using our AI products allows progress, speed and growth.
Vasquez adds "FactorFox is focused on reshaping transportation factoring by helping our factors adopt digital technology which leads to digital transformation. The tools we are offering the factor's clients will allow them to stay competitive, scale the client's business and continuously grow with the evolution of technology." To receive a demonstration of the FactorFox Intelligent Factoring® Suite, learn more about exciting new features and current offers, email support@factorfox.com
About FactorFox Software LLC.: FactorFox is a Software as a Service company based in Miami, FL. Founded in 2002, FactorFox has been providing the most innovative and robust factoring software. FactorFox is a solution for all types of factors, ranging from startups to complete franchises. FactorFox was voted the most innovative factoring software platform in 2020 by New World Report.
