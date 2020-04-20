WASHINGTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, named, for the first time, Faculty Information Systems (FISs) in its annual list of strategic technologies for higher education in 2020. Interfolio is a developer of a holistic Faculty Information System now used by over 300 institutions, which is emblematic of the trend toward increased institutional investment in technology to manage and support faculty research, careers, and shared governance.
"Faculty are at the core of every aspect of institutional strategy and success, from tuition and funded research revenues to student success, governance and equity, to reputation and rank," said Andrew Rosen, CEO of Interfolio. "I believe Gartner's research provides powerful validation of Faculty Information Systems as a category. Further, I feel it also reflects an increased institutional focus on investments in technology that support faculty and foster greater trust, transparency, and collaboration."
The report, titled "Top 10 Strategic Technologies Impacting Higher Education in 2020," includes FISs among other fast-growing technology investments including Artificial Intelligence Strategy, Nudge Tech and Tactics and Digital Credentialing Technologies. The report notes that "institutions with robust FIS functionality will also gain insights to drive efficiencies and effectiveness by optimizing this valuable HR and key capability in the higher education business model." Gartner also states, "institutions that lack the ability to accurately and quickly leverage faculty information run the risk of falling behind competitors that can use this information to obtain greater research funding and heightened reputation, among other things."
Interfolio, which launched higher education's first FIS in 2017, has seen strong adoption and renewal rates among U.S. institutions over the last 3 years. The Interfolio FIS platform offers a single-place for faculty and administrators to hire and recruit top talent, manage and report academic data and faculty lifecycles, streamline and digitize peer-oriented shared governance, and assess and report on research impacts.
"Institutions like ours are looking for solutions built specifically to address and streamline the complex challenges facing faculty," said Alysia Loshbaugh, Assistant Vice President for Business Relationship Management, at Tulane University. "Interfolio's platform has enabled us to streamline processes, unify various aspects of academic governance, and recruit and retain excellent faculty. This kind of technology is quickly becoming a must-have for presidents and provosts."
For more than two decades, Interfolio has developed groundbreaking technology to support faculty at every phase of their academic careers. More than 700,000 scholars worldwide use Interfolio's Dossier to track and manage academic materials. Over 100,000 researchers have found jobs, and 80,000 have completed a review or gained a promotion using Interfolio in the last 20 years.
In the coming year, Interfolio reports continued investment in the development of technology that will enable even greater interoperability between the Faculty Information System and its newest product, Lifecycle Management, which allows for strategic management of faculty appointments. The company will launch new reporting and analytics capabilities to unlock additional insights into faculty data contained in the Faculty Information System and demonstrate the impact of faculty and institutions.
ABOUT INTERFOLIO
Founded in 1999, Interfolio is an education technology company based in Washington, DC, and offers the first holistic faculty information system to support the full lifecycle of faculty work—encompassing job seeking, professional accomplishment (in teaching, research, and service), evaluation success (in reviews, tenure, promotion, sabbatical), and beyond. All Interfolio software applications focus on faculty, with workflow tools to support shared governance processes; activity reporting solutions that support accreditation, decision making, and data analytics; and consumer offerings that provide portable, private dossier collection and curation for sharing with academics and others. Working with over 300 clients, Interfolio leads with vision and innovation, always focused on advancing faculty and their institutions. For more information about Interfolio, please contact team@interfolio.com, or visit www.interfolio.com.