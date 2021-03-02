NEW YORK, Mar. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FADEL®, leading provider of Digital Rights Management software, today announced the integration of FADEL Rights Cloud™ with Adobe® Creative Cloud through the CI HUB Connector, empowering organizations to limit liability and exposure during the creative process.
This new integration will allow users to gain "rights" information at their fingertips for assets and content, without ever leaving Adobe Creative Cloud apps. Creative teams can eliminate guesswork on contractual usage rights and restrictions – making the creative process more efficient.
With the CI HUB asset panel plugin for your Adobe tool, whether Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, After Affects or Premiere Pro, users can now:
- connect to any data source including stock sites, shared drives, storage sites and DAMs to find desired assets
- check asset rights against the distribution plan including channel, market and timeframe
- gain visual alerts on "if" and when, where and how your assets can be used
- drill into usage details on usage exceptions and expirations
"FADEL has enabled its powerful 'rights check' in marketing technology across the content supply chain including DAMs, PIMs, E-Commerce, workflow and distribution tools," said Tarek Fadel, Founder and CEO of FADEL. "We are excited to bring this new capability to the creative process and toolset. By empowering content compliance checks and balances from production to distribution, our customers can mitigate risk of copyright infringement and can ensure brand consistency."
"The integration further extends our support for the Adobe stack," adds Tarek. "Adobe customers can accelerate their process with rights clearance checks from Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), Adobe Creative Cloud and for Adobe Stock assets."
The rights check is delivered through the CI HUB Connector for Adobe Creative Cloud which is available on the Adobe Exchange. "At CI HUB, we see tremendous value for our customers with this new capability," said Andreas Michalski, CEO of CI HUB. "Our connector provides consolidated access to all of your brand assets from all of your asset repositories and now with Rights Cloud you instantly know how you can use those assets and can confirm compliance for your finished work."
Want to learn more about the "Rights Check" for Adobe Creative Cloud? Join our upcoming webinar on March 23 – Powerful and easy ways to use Rights Management for your Assets within Adobe and Microsoft Creative Tools.
About FADEL
FADEL®, innovator of rights and royalty management software, has worked with some of the biggest names in media, publishing, life sciences, fast-moving consumer goods and high-tech. By automating talent and content rights management across videos, photos, ads, music, products and brands, and streamlining the processing of licensing royalties, FADEL's cloud-based solutions have empowered businesses to significantly maximize revenues and increase process efficiencies. Founded in 2003, FADEL is headquartered in New York City, and also operates offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris and Lebanon. For more information, visit fadel.com
About CI HUB
The philosophy behind CI HUB Connector for Adobe CC and Microsoft is to connect you with data domains throughout your marketing ecosystems. The CI HUB Connector is an in-app single source of access to your brands' digital assets. Simple, fast and without additional cost. Connecting you to already more than 30 systems you gain a platform that makes it easy for users to save time and create content.
